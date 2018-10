KENOSHA, WI–A former Kenosha Unified School District principal charged with stealing items from the her former school has pleaded guilty. Cherise Easely pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

Her punishment is a $2,500 fine along with court costs. She also paid over $44,000 in restitution to the district.

Easley was the principal at the Edward Bain School of Language and Creative Arts from 2013 until February when she was placed on administrative leave.