Former KUSD Teacher Faces Disorderly Conduct Charges For Alleged Messages With Student

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Former Kenosha Unified middle school teacher, Christian Enwright, faces 22 counts of disorderly conduct following his termination from Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum-West.

Enwright’s communication with a 13-14-year-old student via Snapchat, including allegedly sexually charged messages, occurred from June 2023 to February 2024.

The exchanges, spanning school days and weekends, prompted the School Board to end his employment.

Enwright’s behavior, described as manipulation and grooming, led to charges carrying fines of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

He is set to appear in Intake Court on May 15.