Former Lake County Police Officer Sues, Claims Wrongful Termination

(Lakemoor, IL) A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lakemoor Police officer saying she was wrongfully fired. Brianna Tedesco was put on leave shortly after a man attempted to shoot her during a wellness check in July of 2018. A backup officer was able to shoot and kill Kenneth Martell, who was wanted in a murder out of Pennsylvania. Tedesco claims she suffered from PTSD, was pressured to return to duty well before she was ready, and said she was put down by fellow officers who claimed she was making them pick up extra hours while she was off. She was fired in August of 2019. The suit is seeking her reinstatement, as well as monetary damages.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-21-22)