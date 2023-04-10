Former Lake County Resident, Illinois Governor Candidate, Gets Prison For Threats Against Judges

(Waukegan, IL) A former Antioch resident is on his way to prison, after copping a plea to threats against public officials. Grayson Jackson, also known as Kash Jackson, was accused of threatening to kill a pair of Lake County judges back in 2021 after they had made rulings in his divorce case. Jackson, who had moved to Arkansas before his arrest, made an unsuccessful run for Illinois Governor in 2018. The 44-year-old was hit with 4 years behind bars for his plea.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-10-23)