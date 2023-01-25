Former Medical Examiner Testifies in Jensen Retrial; Stands By Homicide Conclusion

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Tuesday’s Mark Jensen retrial testimony was dominated by Kenosha County’s former Medical Examiner.

Dr. Mary Mainland did not do the autopsy on Julie Jensen as she only became medical examiner in the early 2000’s.

However she reviewed the reports and determined that Julie’s death was a homicide and not a suicide as the defense claims.

After hours of testimony in the latest trial, Dr Mainland was firm on the conclusion.

Jensen’s attorney honed in on Dr. Mainland determining the asphyxia conclusion after hearing of Aaron Dillard’s statement about Jensen’s alleged jailhouse confession.

After the doctor’s testimony the prosecution rested their case.

The defense moved for a dismissal, something Judge Anthony Milisauskas denied.

The defense began their case by going after Dillard-who has been convicted of multiple crimes.