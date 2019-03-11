Former Officer Appeals Termination

KENOSHA, WI–The former Kenosha Police officer who served jail time for an OWI crash says the department did not follow proper procedure with his termination. The Police and Fire Commission ruled late last week that Greg Munnelly is entitled to a disciplinary hearing and will hear the appeal later this month.

Police officials argued that Munnelly no longer fulfilled the requirements for employment with the department because of his revoked driver’s license; therefore making the firing non disciplinary.

Munnelly served 40 days in the Milwaukee County Jail after pleading guilty to an OWI crash causing bodily injury. His license is suspended as part of that sentence.