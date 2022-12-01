Former Packers QB Hadl Dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, whose NFL career included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday.

He was 82.

The University of Kansas, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family.

No cause of death was given.

Hadl spent most of his professional career with the San Diego Chargers, leading them to three AFL title games before the league merged with the NFL. He played for the Packers from 1974-76. He also played for the Rams and Oilers.