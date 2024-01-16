Former President Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Iowa Caucuses

(Des Moines, IA) — Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming winner in the 2024 Iowa caucuses. Of the more than 110-thousand Iowans battling the cold last night, Trump garnered around 51 percent of the vote. Twenty-one percent of Iowans caucusing voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, finishing second ahead of the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, by more than two-thousand votes. Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s dropping out of the race, finished a distant fourth place with around eight-percent of the vote.