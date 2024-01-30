Former President Trump Stays On Ballot In Illinois As Election Board Declines To Ban Him Over Insurrection Amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Donald Trump is staying on the primary ballot in Illinois.

The state’s election board of four Democrats and four Republicans on Tuesday unanimously declined to remove the Republican 2024 front-runner before the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack makes him ineligible for the presidency.

Illinois is among several states where Trump critics have pushed to remove him from the ballot for violating a constitutional ban on office-holders who “engaged in insurrection.”

The Illinois critics vow to appeal to state court.

The Supreme Court next week hears arguments on a Colorado case in which Trump was stricken from the ballot.

A decision in Maine is on hold.