Former President Trump to Visit Racine

Racine, WI—(WLIP) Former President Trump will be visiting Racine today.

The event will be held at Festival Hall, with doors opening at 11 AM. While full road closures are not expected, there will be some traffic delays and parking restrictions downtown.

Specific closures include Rotary Park Drive between 5th and 6th Streets, and 5th Street from Lake Avenue to Festival Hall.

Access to the Lake Avenue ramp will be from Lake Avenue, not 5th Street.

A protest is planned for Monument Square. Local law enforcement will manage safety and traffic flow.