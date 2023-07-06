Former President Trump Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guity In Classified Documents Case
July 6, 2023 1:11PM CDT
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.
He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward.
Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents.
Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.