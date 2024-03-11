Former President Trump Wants New York Hush Money Trial Delayed Until Supreme Court Rules On Immunity Claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is seeking to delay his March 25 hush money trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

The Republican former president’s lawyers on Monday asked Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to adjourn the New York criminal trial indefinitely until Trump’s immunity claim in his Washington, D.C., election interference case is resolved.

Merchan did not immediately rule.

Trump contends he is immune for prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.

His lawyers argue some of the evidence and alleged acts in the hush-money case overlap with his time in the White House and constitute official acts.