Former President Trump’s New York Hush-Money Case Will Start March 25th

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said Thursday he made the decision after speaking with the judge in Trump’s now-delayed federal election interference case in the nation’s capital.

In leaving the trial date intact, Merchan took advantage of a delay in a separate prosecution in Washington charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That case has been effectively on hold pending the outcome of an appeal from Trump.