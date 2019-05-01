Former Student Arrested For Threat

KENOSHA, WI—A former Tremper student was arrested after allegedly making threats during an unauthorized visit to the school.

According to the police report a 16 year old student who had been expelled visited the school Monday and was talking with students in the commons. The conversation was about a Netflix series about suicide.

In the course of the conversation, the suspect allegedly admitted to saying he would rather commit homicide than suicide and then pulled a bandana displaying the Confederate Flag, covering his face.

The other students allege that the teen then said he was “ready.” The teen denied that claim.

He was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. It appears the teen did not have access to weapons.