Former US Rep. George Santos, Expelled From Congress, Says He’s Running Again

(Associated Press) – Former U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced he is running for Congress again.

Santos posted Thursday night on X that he will challenge fellow Republican Rep. Nick LaLota.

LaLota represents a district on New York’s Long Island that is different from the one Santos represented before he was expelled.

Santos made the announcement after attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and mingling with former colleagues who had voted to kick him out of Congress.

LaLota was a leader of the effort to expel Santos.

He says he welcomes the chance to beat Santos in a primary.