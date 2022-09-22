Former Waukegan Police Officer Charged in 2020 Shooting, and 2019 Suspect Abuse Cases

(Waukegan, IL) A former Waukegan Police officer is facing multiple charges from a pair of separate incidents. Dante Salinas is facing three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the October 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette. The incident took place after a short police chase, and Salinas did not have his body camera in operation until after the shooting took place. The 39-year-old also faces an aggravated battery charge and two counts of official misconduct stemming from the alleged pistol whipping of a suspect back in August of 2019. Bond was set Thursday at 500-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-22-22)