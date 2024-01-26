Former WWE Employee Files Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against The Company And Vince McMahon

(Associated Press) – A former WWE employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing executive Vince McMahon and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct.

Janel Grant worked in the company’s legal and talent departments.

Her lawsuit filed Thursday also includes allegations that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other WWE employees.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit.

He did not immediately comment.

WWE’s parent company says it is taking the allegations seriously.