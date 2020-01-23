Founder Promises Foxconn Plant Will Be Up and Running in 2020

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MT PLEASANT, WI–Foxconn may begin actually manufacturing at its new plant in Mt Pleasant later this year.

Bloomberg News reported this week that founder Terry Gou said at an event in Taiwan, where the company is located, that production would be up and running in 2020.

Gou said further that he would be spending a lot of time here this year and that he intends to send more employees to this country from Asia.

However there are many questions about the project that remain.

In particular, how many employees will work at the facility and how many will be hired from Wisconsin as opposed to those coming in from Taiwan.

Additionally what exactly will be manufactured remains something of a mystery, with Gou stating that he will “drive the company’s vision of manufacturing components for fifth generation wireless and artificial intelligence applications.”

Previously, the company said that Gen 10.6 screens would be made in Mt Pleasant and then they said that it would be Gen 6 screens, coffee machines and more.

The company has promised to bring 13,000 jobs to the state.