Four Arrested on Drug Possession; Delivery Charges

KENOSHA, WI–Four drug arrests were made in Kenosha on Tuesday, getting over 100 grams of narcotics off the street. The arrests were made at a suspected drug house on the 4400 block of 30th avenue beginning at around 11:30 AM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the Kenosha Drug Operations Group-or KDOG-had been running surveillance at that location for the past few months. After noticing two suspects leave the residence, officers initiated a traffic stop, arresting the men inside. A third suspect was arrested a short time later.

In interviewing the suspects they discovered a fourth was on the way with a drug delivery. That man was arrested as well. Investigators allegedly found 140 grams of both heroin and fentanyl in the house and in the fourth suspect’s vehicle.

The suspects are identified as 28 year old Cory Piehl, 21 year old Willie Jones, 26 year old Zachary Moore, and 28 year old Dwyane Jones.

They are expected to be charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver.