Four Suspects Appear on Home Invasion; Homicide Charges

KENOSHA, WI–The four men accused in a fatal home invasion appeared in court yesterday. 20 year old Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 23 year old Anthony Lee Harris, 19 year old Demarco Hudson, and 23 year old Markeith Wilson all pleaded not guilty for the murder of 23 year old Joseph Riley in November of last year. The incident led to a manhunt that last through the following morning.

The four allegedly broke into Riley’s Salem Lake’s home the night of November 15th with the intent to rob cash and drugs. According to court records, the four went to Riley’s home the night before with the same intention. The next night one of the men reportedly kicked down the door which led to a gun fight between the suspect and Riley.

Riley ended up dead and another woman in the home was injured. The four are in jail on 1 million dollars bond each and are due back in court in March.