Four Suspects From Chicago Arrested For Alleged Theft From Pleasant Prairie Outlets

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–Four individuals from Chicago were charged in Kenosha County this week with felony retail theft from Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

The incident occurred at Lacoste-a high-end clothing store.

Pleasant Prairie police responded Tuesday night to a report of a retail theft in progress involving two males and two females allegedly concealing merchandise.

They have been identified as 17 year old Braife Zelpa, 20 year old Jose A. Rodriguez, 29 year old Mildred A. Perez-Contreras, and 25 year old Adreany Y. Aponte Pacheco.

According to the criminal complaint, the store manager had video evidence allegedly showing the four individuals concealing merchandise-which is valued at approximately $650.

All the suspects were given cash bonds between $500 and $750 during their arraignment hearing Wednesday.

They are due in court next week.