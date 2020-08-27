Fourth Night Of Protests Remain Relatively Peaceful

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A fourth night of protests in Kenosha remained peaceful despite efforts by more outsiders to come into the city to cause trouble.

The protesters held a moment of silence for the two men who lost their lives in a shooting incident the night before. Earlier in the evening, multiple reports say that authorities stopped a bus with blacked out windows that had stopped at a local gas station.

Scanner reports indicate that most of the people on the bus were from out of state-mostly Washington. Additionally dispatchers had to wade through numerous false leads that were called in-meant to send officers to dead end calls.

Protesters marched through the Civic Center and Uptown areas chanting as they went. However incidents of violence and looting were virtually non-existent.

Authorities have issued a curfew for 7 PM through Sunday.