Fox Lake House Fires Cause Damage, No Injuries

(Fox Lake, IL) A pair of Lake County house fires caused damage, but caused no human injuries. The first incident took place on Monday afternoon when a blaze was called in at a two-flat in the Fox Lake area. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but the upstairs flat still suffered fire damage, while the lower level suffered water damage.

The second incident was called in Tuesday morning in Wauconda. A two-story home started on fire, reportedly because of unattended candles. One of the residences cats was rescued from the blaze, but another died. No homeowners, nor fire personnel were injured.

The damage estimate was put at 80-thousand-dollars.