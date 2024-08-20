Fox Lake Woman Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle, Tracked by K9 Unit in Round Lake Beach

Gurnee, IL (WLIP)–A Fox Lake was arrested on Monday after allegedly leading Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen Dodge Charger, reaching speeds over 100 MPH.

The pursuit of Kristina Krause began around 11:10 p.m. near Washington Street and Route 21 in Gurnee and continued westbound until Krause turned off her headlights and entered a residential area in Round Lake Beach, where deputies discontinued the chase.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, and Krause was tracked by a K9 unit and apprehended without incident.

She faces charges including unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, and aggravated speeding, with additional charges possible.

Krause is currently held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting a court hearing.