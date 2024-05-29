Fox Waterway Agency Suspends Anchor Pointe Marina Permits Amid Forgery Charges

Antioch, IL (WLIP)–The Fox Waterway Agency has suspended the commercial use permits for Anchor Pointe Marina in unincorporated Antioch.

Steven Wooden, 41, was arrested for forgery after allegedly submitting falsified boat rental documents.

Wooden allegedly forged Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) paperwork to obtain 26 rental stickers for the marina.

An investigation revealed the forms were not issued by IDNR. Wooden was arrested and is being held at the Lake County Jail.

The public is warned that Anchor Pointe Marina is currently prohibited from renting watercraft on the Chain O’Lakes.