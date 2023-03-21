Foxconn Announces EV Production at Mt Pleasant Plant

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Foxconn says that it wants to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles in Mt Pleasant.

The move would allow for the company to use federal funds from the Inflation Reduction act which requires the batteries to be manufactured in the US.

The company has announced similar plans at a plant in Ohio.

The announcement was made by Foxconn Chairman Young Liu at an investors conference last week.

The federal government is requiring local production for EVs to qualify for tax credits in order to build a more resilient supply chain.

It’s expected that the Mt Pleasant facility will focus on energy storage systems and battery cell production.

When those efforts will get underway remains to be seen.