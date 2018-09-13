Foxconn Announces Plans to Hire 3,000 Vets

KENOSHA, WI–Foxconn has announced plans to hire 3-thousand veterans from all over the country to work in their Mt Pleasant plant. The company plans to attend 20 job fairs for vets in 13 states, including one in Milwaukee later this month.

Foxconn has promised to hire 13,000 people to work at their Wisconsin facility. Company officials say that they hope to attract the vets to the state in part because Wisconsin is “a national leader in state benefits offered to veterans and families.”

In a press release Wednesday, the company said in part:

“With over 370,000 veterans living in Wisconsin, employing veterans has been part of Foxconn’s recruitment plans since the company announced its investment in the Badger State. The approach is also in line with Foxconn’s pledge to promote diversity across its operations as the company actively recruits for positions that cover a variety of areas, skill sets, and expertise to support efforts to create an extensive supply chain and a robust AI 8K+5G ecosystem that will help position Wisconsin as a global high-tech hub.”

“Wisconsin offers more state programs for veterans than any other state. This puts Foxconn in a competitive position to recruit local and out-of-state veterans looking for jobs that enable them to make a difference and that offer opportunities for growth and development,” said retired Colonel Peter Buck. “The opportunity to apply my experience and skills gained in the Marine to this multi-faceted, fast-moving, transformational project excites me. At the same time, I’m also proud to be contributing to Wisconsin’s development as a hub for talent of diverse backgrounds. I believe our veterans will find themselves right at home with Foxconn.”

“Not only is Wisconsin the national leader in state benefits offered to Veterans and their families, but we also lead the nation in how states attract and employ Veterans and their spouses after military service,” said Daniel J. Zimmerman, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary. “The best strategy for getting the best and the brightest is to go out and engage them face-to-face. In addition to a good job, we can offer them the Wisconsin way of life.”

The list of fall 2018 military veteran recruitment campaign fairs that Foxconn is participating in includes:

September 11

Charlotte Hiring Expo (NC)

September 17

Arlington Hiring Expo (TX)

September 18

Shaw Air Force Base Hiring Expo (SC)

September 20

Buckley Air Force Base Vet Job Fair (CO)

September 25-26

Joint Base Lewis-McCord (WA)

September 27

Milwaukee Vet Job Fair (WI)

September 27

Whidbey Island Transition Summit (WA)

October 2-3

Camp Lejeune Transition Summit (NC)

October 5

MCAS Cherry Point (NC)

October 12

Atlanta Vet 2.0 Experience (GA)

October 16

Philadelphia Vet Hiring Expo (GA)

October 17

Washington D.C. Vet Hiring Expo (DC)

October 25

Newark Hiring Expo (NJ)

November 1

Colorado Spring Vet Jobs Fair (CO)

November 2

Uncasville Vet Job Fair (CT)

November 7-8

Fort Bragg Job Fair (NC)

November 15

Detroit Veterans Job Fair (MI)

November 29

Jacksonville Vet Fair (FL)

December 6

Fort Hood Job Fair (TX)

December 13

Orlando Vet Job Fair (FL)