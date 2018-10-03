Foxconn Announces Racine Expansion

RACINE, WI–Foxconn announced another expansion in Wisconsin, this time in the city of Racine. The company announced yesterday that they purchased One Main Centre in downtown Racine.

Foxconn plans to create a state of the art co-working space which will be a model for smart city programs. The facility will also reflect the technology to be built by Foxconn. The building is 46,000 square feet and will employ 125 people.

The re dubbed Foxconn Place Racine will connect business and institutions of higher learning across Southeast Wisconsin to help create ways to enhance quality of life, living spaces, and working environments.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/3/18 Baldwin, Vukmir trade barbs as attacks increase in race WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/3/18 Report: Wisconsin schools seeking $1.4 billion on ballot Kenosha Creates Water Safety Trust Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
Comments