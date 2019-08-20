Foxconn Begins Vertical Construction

WLIP received the following release:

Mount Pleasant, WI – Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) and its construction manager, Gilbane | Exyte today announced the start of vertical construction of the company’s 993,460 square-foot Gen6 Fab at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. The company celebrated this major milestone in the construction of North America’s first and only TFT-LCD Gen6 Fab and supporting facilities after announcing the beginning of work on foundations and footings for the facility in June.

The start of vertical construction was marked today by the installation of the first of more than 400 precast panels, weighing up to 75,000 pounds each and measuring 14 inches in thickness and up to 48 feet in height. These precast panels will be erected utilizing two cranes and two crews to achieve the aggressive schedule of continued vertical construction.

Foxconn has awarded more than $175 million to date in total contract value for work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, including the recent announcement of awards totaling $15 million to nine subcontractors in recent weeks. Work is ongoing towards the planned operational date for the facility next year, with several invitations to bid currently proceeding and more to be announced for both the Gen6 Fab facility and other buildings being constructed within the Park.

Information regarding these bid packages and all current bid opportunities for the project, as well as previous bid awards for work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park to date can be found at: https://wisconnvalley.wi.gov/Pages/ScienceTechPark.aspx.

Companies interested in receiving information regarding ongoing bid opportunities are encouraged to sign up at https://foxconn-construction.gilbaneco.com/.