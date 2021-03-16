Foxconn Chairman: Decision on Manufacture of Electric Vehicles in Mt Pleasant by July

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (AP)–Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei that the decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles.

He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will hinge on business, not politics.