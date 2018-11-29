Foxconn Exec: We’ll Embrace More Automation

MADISON, WI–A Foxconn executive says his company will continue to embrace more automation at its new Wisconsin plant. Alan Yeung, the Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives said at an event this week that Foxconn aims to tap local talent but also intends to add more automation in the manufacturing process.

Earlier this month the company denied reports that it plans to bring in Chinese workers to Wisconsin because there’s not enough people here to fill all the jobs they intend to create. Also this month Foxconn announced that it will cut global budgets because of less demand for its products-including Apple’s iPhone.

A company memo reportedly said that costs could be cut by nearly 50% next year.