Foxconn Land Dispute Heads to Court

MT PLEASANT, WI–One of the land disputes over Foxconn is headed to court. A challenge over imminent domain by Rodney and Cathy Jensen will go to trial in July to try and keep their property. The Jensen’s have lived on Frontage Road near Durand Avenue for a quarter of a century. They have rejected an offer from the Village of Mt Pleasant.

The Jensen’s are part of an increasingly small group still holding out from selling their land for the industrial development; 877 acres have been transferred so far from the village to Foxconn. The Jensen property is in area 1, where fellow property owners, Jim and Kim Mahoney, are also holding out. In area 2, 420 acres are still not sold as is a vacant 2-point-8 acres in area 3.

The Jensen’s case was dismissed from federal court and has been refiled in Racine County Circuit Court.