Foxconn Launches $1 Million “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” Competition

Kenosha, WI – Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) announced the formal launch of its “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” initiative during a Smart Futures Summit at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside today. Foxconn unveiled a new website for the competition and encouraged students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin’s universities, colleges and technical schools to “jump into the future” and harness their creativity by participating in the state-wide competition. The company is initiating the “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition in the fall to enable talent across the state to leverage the opportunities presented by the vibrant ecosystem for technological innovation in Wisconsin.

Foxconn is committing $1 million in award prizes over the next three years to the initiative, which aims to generate new ideas from Wisconsin students, faculty and staff as they work to develop smart communities and systems throughout the state. The “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition is open to everyone affiliated with the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Technical College System.

“The ‘Smart Cities—Smart Futures’ competition is a chance for students, faculty and staff across Wisconsin to help shape the future. We are very pleased to have numerous statewide organizations join us in this initiative, which we hope will inspire and enable the immense talent available in the Badger State to participate, submit ideas and potentially see them come to life,” said Dr. Alan Yeung, Foxconn Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives and President of FEWI Development Corporation. “As Foxconn builds a robust AI 8K+5G ecosystem in Wisconsin, this competition will contribute to the state’s transformation into a global high-tech hub, grow and create new businesses and boost the ability to attract premier talent.”

Dr. Yeung also introduced the competition themes: Optimizing Our Resources and Strengths; Improving Quality of Life, Performance and Collaboration; Enhancing a Sustainable Economy and Environment; and Advancing Smart Manufacturing, Services and Infrastructure. The competition focuses on smart mobility, smart buildings, smart homes, smart energy and smart health, as well as quality of life, efficiency, productivity and management of resources. Submissions for the “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition can be made beginning in late September and the deadline for the first round of entries is October 31.

Dr. Yeung said, “The “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition is an opportunity to let creativity shine and we want participants to think and propose outside the box. The competition is aimed at finding innovative ways that technology can help enhance quality of life and working environments, whether it’s through developing attractive streetscapes, building transportation networks, designing innovative living spaces, improving the way we learn or enhancing healthcare. Judges in the competition want to see ideas that promote sustainable economic and demographic growth across the Badger State, and that will enhance the lives of Wisconsinites.”

Foxconn is partnering with the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Technical College System on the “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition. In addition to the academic partners, the competition is also supported by several groups, including the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Technology Council, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the WiSys Technology Foundation, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the UW-Milwaukee Research Foundation.