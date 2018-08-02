Foxconn Property Acquisitions “Loose Deadline”

Although the agreement between Mount Pleasant, Racine County and Foxconn stated all the land in Area I of the manufacturing campus development area needed to be acquired by Aug. 1, that might be more of a loose deadline. The village has been continuing to meet with property owners in the targeted area. But it does not have all of the needed property in Area I. On Tuesday, the Village Board met in closed session to discuss land acquisitions and the Intergovernmental Retail Water Service Agreement with the City of Racine. After adjourning, the board had nothing to report but village officials suggested some items will be part of a special Village Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6.