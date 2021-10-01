Foxconn Purchases Electric Car Facility in Ohio; No Auto Manufacturing Here

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Foxconn will not be manufacturing electric cars in Wisconsin anytime soon.

The company’s purchase of electric car manufacturer Fisker this year sparked rumors of auto production coming to the area.

The company says that its Mt Pleasant properties could still “serve as a potential location for additional investment for Foxconn’s electric vehicle growth in the United States…”

News broke Thursday that Foxconn will purchase an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio for a reported 230 million dollars.

In a statement Foxconn said that Mt Pleasant will “continue to be the location for data infrastructure hardware and Information and Communication Technology production.”