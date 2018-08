KENOSHA, WI–The walls of the first Foxconn facility to be constructed in Mt Pleasant are up. There are 120, 35 foot walls, that were hoisted up Thursday.

It marks the beginning of construction at the site where groundwork had been ongoing since April. The ceremonial groundbreaking was earlier this summer.

The 120,000 square foot building will be completed by late this year or early next year. When completed it will be the first building on what’s designated as Area 1 of the Wisconn Valley Site.