Freddie Mercury’s Eclectic Collection Of ‘Clutter’ For Sale

LONDON (AP) — Freddie Mercury’s extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even hand-written working lyrics to “We Are the Champions” and “Killer Queen,” will be auctioned in September.

Sotheby’s said Wednesday that it will auction off about 1,500 items that the Queen frontman collected and stored in his home in the upscale Kensington neighborhood of London.

He left it all to his close friend Mary Austin when he died, at 45, of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

Austin has decided to sell the loot.

The collection includes works by Picasso, Matisse and a rhinestone-studded crown and fake fur robe Mercury wore in his final concert with Queen in 1986