Fri Headlines: Child Injured in Crash; Woman Flees Scene of Another, Separate Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A child was injured yesterday after being struck trying to cross a busy highway. It happened just before 5 PM in the south bound lanes near the 5300 block of Green Bay Road.

Scanner reports indicated that the child suffered a head injury and had to be taken to the hospital by Flight For Life.

The child’s condition has not been updated but those same initial reports said the child was on a bike when they were struck.

The highway had to be closed for more than an hour after the accident. No further details have been released.

A woman was arrested last night for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash. It happened just after 9:30 last night when a three vehicle crash was reported near Highways C and 45 in Kenosha County.

The woman was said to have been picked up by a passerby who was not involved in the crash.

She was later arrested at a business close to the scene.

A minor injury was reported from the crash.

Few other details are known.