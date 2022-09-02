Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park

BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.

Witnesses say the car continued to travel through the ditch until it hit a culvert.

The impact caused the car to roll over, ejecting the driver.

She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SALEM LAKES (WLIP)–A man was airlifted to a Milwaukee area hospital Thursday after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face that happened in a county park in Salem Lakes. It happened around 2:30 PM in Fox River Park near Silver Lake.

The person’s condition is not known and the investigation into the incident continues.