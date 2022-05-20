Fri. Headlines: Pedestrian Hurt in Crash; Fire in Kenosha Home; Six Hurt in Industrial Blaze

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A pedestrian was injured in a crash yesterday.

It happened around 3:15 PM near 22nd Avenue and 53rd street.

The crash was said to have involved one vehicle that hit the pedestrian who scanner reports indicated was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition.

The road near that area was closed for several hours.

A separate crash involving multiple vehicles happened around 5 PM at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Washington Road.

Few details are known about that crash.

No injuries were reported in a fire at a Kenosha home yesterday.

Crews responded around 4 PM to the 13-hundred block of 37th Avenue.

Everybody inside was said to have escaped before firefighters arrived and the blaze was out shortly after.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EAGLE, WI (AP)–Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school.

The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen.

Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.