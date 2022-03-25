Fri. Headlines: Shots Fired Incident; Hope For Foxconn Land

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shots fired incident from last evening.

It happened near Sheridan Road and 43rd Street around 8:30 PM Scanner reports indicated that multiple shots were fired.

Few details are known about the incident but a vehicle may have been struck by the shots, and several shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

(Mt Pleasant, WI )–Mt Pleasant Officials say that they’re hopeful land set aside for Foxconn can be marketed to other companies.

At a special meeting this week for the Racine County Board and the Mt Pleasant Village Board, Foxconn Project Manager Claude Lois defended the development and said that about 800 people are working there.

Foxconn has also reportedly met all current financial obligations.