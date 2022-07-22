Fri. Headlines: Woman Injured in Crash; Man Arrested After Carjacking & Chase; Bomb Threats Made; Kenosha Police Staffing Recovers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 66 year old woman was injured after a crash yesterday. It happened just before 5 PM on Highway 142 between Highways 45 and 75.

Reports say the woman was passing in the eastbound lane while traveling west when she struck a semi truck and rolled in a ditch landing upside down.

She is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed during the cleanup for about an hour.

One person was arrested after a brief chase yesterday morning.

According to scanner reports, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.

Around 6:20 AM, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near Green Bay and Washington Roads, but the driver allegedly fled for a brief time before he could be arrested.

No injuries were reported and no further details were released.

Two bomb threats have caused evacuations at two different schools in Kenosha this week.

The first was made against Carthage College on Tuesday around 3 PM.

Campus buildings were evacuated due to an abundance of caution and no actual threat was discovered.

Then Thursday, Herzing University down evacuated 70 students due to a bomb threat against that campus.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Staffing at the Kenosha Police Department seems to be recovering.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the department is close to filling the current available positions.

Even fully staffed Kenosha Police and Fire are stretched thin covering an ever larger area with increasing troubles.

A referendum on next month’s August 9th ballot will ask Kenosha voters to increase the tax levy by $2.5 million dollars to hire 10 more officers and six new firefighters.