Friday Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable
A firefighter extinguishing a vehicle fire along an Arizona road. Firefighter's face is not visible, no model release is necessary.
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI—Fire crews are investigating the cause of a Friday blaze that left a family homeless.
Smoke damage from a first floor mattress fire reportedly left the home on 39th Ave near 75th street uninhabitable.
It started just before 7 PM and was out in about 20 mins.
One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
There’s no word on what started the mattress on fire.