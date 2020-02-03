Friday Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable

A firefighter extinguishing a vehicle fire along an Arizona road. Firefighter's face is not visible, no model release is necessary.

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Fire crews are investigating the cause of a Friday blaze that left a family homeless.



Smoke damage from a first floor mattress fire reportedly left the home on 39th Ave near 75th street uninhabitable.

It started just before 7 PM and was out in about 20 mins.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

There’s no word on what started the mattress on fire.