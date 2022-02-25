Friday Headlines: Committee Recommends Coin’s Revocation; Murder Suspect Found Dead; Man Dies in Industrial Accident

words News on digital blue background

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha License and Permit Committee has voted to recommend revocation of Coins Sports Bar’s license.

The move comes after several hours of testimony during two special meetings held last week and Thursday night.

The recommendation was made on a 4-1 vote.

The issue goes before the full Common Council as soon as early next month where a final decision could be made.

Police outlined several incidents from mid-2021 to New Year’s Day 2022 in which there was a fatal shooting, large unruly crowds, fights, drugs, and more.

The bar does have security inside and outside but said that they should not be responsible for what happens once patrons leave the bar.

RACINE, WI (AP)–Law enforcement officials say a man charged with killing a Racine firefighter has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Lalor was found fatally shot in his Racine home Sunday.

A man described as a longtime friend, 51-year-old Peter Lui, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Lalor’s death.

Police say a motive is unknown.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 51 year old Kenosha County man is dead after an industrial accident that happened Thursday.

Pleasant Prairie Police say that they responded to a facility in the 85-hundred block of 100th Street around 8:30 AM.

The man was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Reports say he was operating a mobile lift when he came into contact with racking causing the fatal injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.