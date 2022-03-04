Friday Headlines: Evers Awards Funds to KIN, Job Center; Suspect in Crash Charged; One Injured in Thurs. Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Governor Tony Evers announced a major investment in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

The project will receive 15 million dollars in stimulus funds.

The proposed 60-thousand square foot business incubator will get most of the funds-14 million dollars-with another million dollars to aid Kenosha Unified to move the Lakeview Technology Academy to the one hundred seven acre former site of the Chrysler Engine Plant between 52nd and 60th Streets on the east side of 30th Avenue.

According to a press release by the city, “ …the Center will be a focal point for entrepreneurs and startup businesses to develop programs that encourage job creation, technology development, and building skills.”

An additional nearly 10 million dollars was awarded to Kenosha County to relocate the Kenosha County Job Center to the current Sun Plaza site.

We have more details on the hit and run crash that happened on Wednesday.

31 year old Cornell Hodges of Kenosha is now charged with fleeing an officer causing injury and property damage as well as recklessly endangering safety.

The criminal complaint alleges that Hodges fled a traffic stop at a high rate of speed and then crashed into another vehicle in the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured.

Witnesses told police they saw the defendant weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

He’s being held on fifteen hundred dollars bond.

Crews were on the scene of an injury accident in Salem Lakes last evening.

Scanner reports say the accident happened around 5:15 PM on Highway C near 98th Street, west of Route 45.

At least one injury was reported and Flight For Life was called in. Few other details have been released.