Friday Headlines: One is Custody Following Robbery; Suspect Convicted in 2018 Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One suspect is in custody while another remains on the loose after a stolen car ended up being hit by a train.

It started around 3:30 yesterday morning with a robbery at a gas station on south Sheridan Road in Pleasant Prairie.

Police say that at least one shot was fired as the suspects demanded a victim’s purse and keys.

Fleeing in the victim’s car into Illinois, it’s thought that the pair separated before one of them left the vehicle on the tracks east of Route 41 off of Kilbourne Road in Lake County.

A train smashed into the car totaling it.

The suspect who apparently left the car was arrested and awaits extradition back to Wisconsin, while the other was not located.

He is presumed to be armed and dangerous but no longer in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by multiple jurisdictions.

A 26 year old man has been convicted in the shooting death of one man in an incident that left a woman severely injured.

Anthony Harris is convicted on homicide and attempted homicide charges in the 2018 death of Joseph Riley in his Wheatland home.

A woman in the home at the time of the shooting was also shot but survived.

Harris is one of four suspects who prosecutors allege came to the Riley home that night to burglarize it.

The suspects fired off multiple shots into the home-the woman injured was shot nine times.

Harris’ accomplice Markeith Wilson has also been convicted in the case while two others have charges pending.

Harris will be sentenced in April.