Fright Fest Coming Back to Six Flags Great America After Covid-Hiatus in 2020

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-11-21)

(Gurnee, IL) After a one year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Six Flags Great America has announced the return of it’s popular Fright Fest. The Halloween and scary themed celebration will return to the Gurnee theme park starting September 18th. Great America reopened its major attractions earlier this year…after the 2020 season only included Hurricane Harbor, and a winter festival. More information on this year’s Fright Fest can be found at SixFlags.com/greatamerica