From Witness Stand, Kevin Spacey Denies Sex Abuse Claim

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Spacey has testified in a New York courtroom that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.

Rapp claims that a then-26-year-old Spacey picked him up like a groom does a bride after a 1986 party and put him on his bed before lying on top of him.

Spacey said Monday on the stand that those allegations are “not true.”

He also testified that rants by his white supremacist and neo-Nazi father when he was a youngster led him to hate bigotry and intolerance.