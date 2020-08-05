Fugitive Arrested In Lake County

A man considered a fugitive from justice has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say Adonis Crump was taken into custody on August 1st near Russell. It’s unclear exactly what the fugitive warrant was issued for, or from what area…but the 28-year-old Zion man was also hit with additional traffic charges, including driving on a revoked license. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and Lake County Court Records show that an extradition status hearing is set for today