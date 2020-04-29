Fuller Gets Higher Bond on Jury Tampering Charges

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha teen who allegedly killed a former girlfriend and then was said to have attempted to tamper with the jury from his trial has had his bond increased.

16 year old Martice Fuller is in jail for the murder of Kaylie Juga, and was already being held on 1 million dollars bond. Now that bond has been increased by 150-thousand dollars. After the jury was selected for a February trial, prosecutors say Fuller reached out to several people who may have had connections to jurors. Some of those conversations were recorded while in the Kenosha Detention Center.

Court officials have now barred Fuller from speaking to any witness connected to the jury tampering element of the case. Fuller is due back in court next month.